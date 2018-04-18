Energold Drilling down 13% on Q4 results

Energold Drilling (OTCPK:EGDFF -13.7% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 27.5% to C$18.28M. Segment revenues: mineral +19% Y/Y to C$10.94M, energy +20% Y/Y to C$5.05M and manufacturing +36% Y/Y to C$2.28M.

Meters drilled in Q4 by divisions: Minerals drilling -10%Y/Y to 66.3k, infrastructure +2% Y/Y to 11.5k, oil sand coring 7k, water 300 and geothermal & geotechnical 23.3k.

The Company was awarded ~C$10M in new green drilling contracts in the United States and C$9M in infrastructure drilling contracts in Canada.

Previously: Energold Drilling reports Q4 results (April 18)