Morgan Stanley moves to side on GrubHub after stock's triple-up year

Morgan Stanley is backing off bullishness on GrubHub (GRUB -0.3% ), cutting to Equal Weight on valuation after an amazing year for the stock.

Shares are up 200% over 12 months, and current pricing marks a 22-times multiple on analyst Brian Nowak's 2019 EBITDA.

GrubHub's currently at $103.42, and Morgan Stanley is keeping its price target at $100: The core business is valued at $87/share, with the recent Yum Brands deal adding another $13/share.

Downside risks ahead include decelerating core growth; a possible slower and more expensive scaling of delivery than expected; a weak lift from the company's Yum Brands deal; and increasing competition from rivals like Uber.