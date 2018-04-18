BHP plans to produce nickel sulphate next year, considers cobalt

BHP Billiton (BHP +3.9% ) says it expects to begin producing nickel sulphate at its Nickel West refinery in Australia next year to tap demand from the battery sector, and is considering its cobalt options as well.

“We see cobalt as remaining in short supply... For this reason we are looking to broaden our support of the battery sector by increasing our contribution to cobalt supply," says Nickel West president Eduard Haegel.

BHP could grow its cobalt production and sell it as cobalt sulphate, a battery ready form of the metal, Haegel says.

Although an investment decision to go ahead has not yet been made, Haegel says BHP is advancing plans to potentially double capacity at its nickel sulphate operations to 200K metric tons, depending on industry demand, which would create the world’s largest nickel sulphate plant at Nickel West.