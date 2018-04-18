McDonald's the new third place hangout?

McDonald's (MCD) may be able to stake a claim as America's "third place" hangout, observes Bloomberg's Leslie Patton.

She points out that while McDonald's has roughly the same number of U.S. locations as Starbucks, its restaurants are more representative of America based on demographic data vs. locations.

Starbucks is working hard this week to recover from a brand-damaging incident in Philadelphia, while McDonald's has been drawing high marks for its store renovations.

