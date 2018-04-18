SunPower +10% on SolarWorld Americas deal, making it top U.S. producer

SunPower (SPWR +10.1% ) surges after agreeing to acquire SolarWorld Americas for an undisclosed sum, in a deal SPWR says will make it the largest U.S. manufacturer of solar panels and may trim the impact of Pres. Trump's tariffs on solar imports.

SPWR says it will inject fresh capital into the SolarWorld Americas factory in Oregon, which it plans to use to make its P-Series shingled solar panels as well as SolarWorld’s legacy products.

SPWR is based in California but most of its manufacturing is in the Philippines and Mexico; the company had strongly opposed the solar trade case brought last year by U.S. manufacturers including SolarWorld which said they could not compete with a flood of cheap imports.

SolarWorld Americas is a subsidiary of insolvent German company SolarWorld AG; the deal must be approved by U.S. and German authorities.