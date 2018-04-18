IBM -7.8% in worst day in years as analysts parse margins

IBM's worst day at the market in years gets worse, with the shares down 7.8% after margins missed estimates and dim guidance in last night's earnings.

At $148.40, IBM shares are still not quite as low as on Feb. 8 ($147.59).

Earlier, Morgan Stanley stuck up for the stock, expecting further margin improvement ahead and more achievable second-half estimates in maintaining an Overweight rating and $198 price target.

Other analysts were more cautious. Cantor Fitzgerald stuck with a Neutral rating and $152 target, saying margins are still an open question and it sees "a return to consistent organic growth and margin expansion as necessary for sustainable multiple expansion from present levels."

Without a big tax benefit, IBM might have missed estimates, BMO's Keith Bachman says. The company has "some work to do" and BMO's staying on the sideline (price target $175) until there's better confidence of margin improvement.

