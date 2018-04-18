QCR Holdings to acquire Springfield Bancshares

QCR Holdings (QCRH +0.6% ) & Springfield Bancshares jointly announced today the signing of a definitive agreement whereby QCR Holdings will purchase 100% of the outstanding common stock of Springfield Bancshares.

The transaction is valued at ~$86.7M. The transaction is expected to close in the Q318 (subject to regulatory and other required approvals) .

Excluding one-time merger-related expenses, QCR Holdings expects the transaction to be ~8% accretive to EPS in 2019, the first full year of combined operations.

The Company also expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of ~4% upon closing of the transaction, with a tangible book value per share earnback period of ~3 years.

Press Release