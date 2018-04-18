Kratos +7% as it expects to benefit from Gremlins drone contract

Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +6.9% ) surges as Canaccord Genuity says the company will benefit from a $32M contract award to Dynetics Inc. for Phase 3 development of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Gremlins drone program.

Under the contract, KTOS will be the sole supplier of the drones, which likely will account for 30%-40% of the contract value, Canaccord says, seeing a $10M contribution for KTOS in 2018-19.

The firm says the Gremlins contract points to KTOS's strong positioning in the unmanned market and potential upside from its tactical opportunity, and the stock price and estimates barely reflect any upside from tactical drone opportunities; it rates KTOS a Buy with a $15 price target.