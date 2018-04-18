FT: Netflix doubling European content budget to $1B

Netflix (NFLX -1% ) is sharply increasing investment in Europe with plans for a $1B original-content budget this year, the Financial Times says.

That more than doubles last year's Europe budget, and will nearly double the number of European productions.

It comes alongside reports from the company that international revenues are set to exceed those in the U.S. for the first time this quarter.

The budget will go to expanding both English and foreign-language offerings with new dramas in Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Turkey and the Netherlands, according to the report.