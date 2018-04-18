Bargain hunters in vTv Therapeutics (+78%) could face capital raise-stoked volatility

Bottom feeders have stampeded into fallen biotech vTv Therapeutics (VTVT +78.2% ). Shares are up today on a whopping 44x surge in volume and up three-fold since April 11 after lead drug azeliragon failed a late-stage study in Alzheimer's disease.

A capital raise is a certainty. At the end of December 2017, the company had ~$11.8M in cash and equivalents. Operations consumed ($44.6M) during the year.

In late February, it filed a prospectus for a $250M offering of Class A common stock.

Previously: vTv Therapeutics' azeliragon flunks late-stage Alzheimer's study (April 9)