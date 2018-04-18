AT&T's Vrio trims size, price of planned initial public offering

Vrio -- the holding company AT&T (T -0.3% ) made for its stake in DirecTV's Latin American holdings -- has trimmed the size of its initial public offering to 15M shares from a planned 29.7M, and lowered its price range.

The price range is cut to $16-$17/share, down from a planned $19-$22/share, according to today's free writing prospectus.

If underwriters exercise their greenshoe option in full, then the share offering is reduced to 17.25M from a previous 34,136,600.

After the offering, AT&T would hold 100,000 shares of Class A stock in Vrio and all 166.57M shares of Class B stock.

It's estimating that net proceeds from the offering will now be $216M ($252M if greenshoe is exercised in full), based on the range midpoint of $16.50.