Rosehill Resources projects brighter 2018

Rosehill Resources (ROSE -0.3% ) reports Q4 revenue of $28.76M (+151.4% Y/Y).

Operating margin jumped 8,340 bps to 38.6%; net loss of $5.3M (+24.3%); adjusted EBITDAX of $18.8M (+268.6% Y/Y); cash & equivalents of $21M (+150% Y/Y) & LTD of $93M (+69.1% Y/Y).

Average realized prices (excluding effect of derivatives) were $52.66/barrel, $2.54/Mcf & $21.58/barrel of NGLs, resulting in a total equivalent price of $42.54/BOE, +35% Y/Y.

Net daily production averaged 7,352 net BOE/day, which comprised of 5,188 barrels of oil, 1,040 barrels of NGLs & 6.7MMCF of gas, +39% Q/Q average.

Increase in capital cost was due to rise in faster drill times, completing 5 more than projected wells in 2017. Rosehill acquired 6,505 acres in White Wolf acquisition, establishing a second core operating area in the Delaware Basin.

