Dynagas LNG Partners -11% on distribution cut

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG -11.2% ) plunges after cutting its quarterly distribution to $0.25/common unit from $0.4225, or to $1.00/unit from $1.69 on an annualized basis.

Despite an increased estimated revenue contract backlog over the last two years, DLNG says it has suffered a decrease in operating cash flow and a weakened distribution coverage ratio following its shift to longer term charters for the employment of its liquefied natural gas carriers, which provide greater cash flow visibility but at lower charter rates.

"Although our pro-forma 2018 distribution coverage ratio is expected to be below 1x, we believe the new distribution level is viable on an actual cash basis since it reduces the partnership’s current need to utilize existing cash reserves to fund distributions to unitholders," DLNG says.