Northland: ZTE ban could trigger optical consolidation

The sector-changing U.S. ban on selling to ZTE (ZTCOF +4.7% ) may go so far as to trigger consolidation in the optical components market, Northland Capital Markets says.

That includes Oclaro (OCLR +0.8% ) and its soon-to-be-acquirer, Lumentum Holdings (LITE +1.7% ), which separately is trading at an attractive P/E multiple, analyst Tim Savageaux writes.

Meanwhile, hard-hit Acacia Communications (ACIA -2.1% ) could be an accretive acquisition for someone like Finisar (FNSR -0.4% ) -- sitting on $1B in cash -- and might be the only way to realize value.

The sell-off in Acacia (it's down 34% in the three days since the ban) is "overdone by as much as a factor of 2," Savageaux says.

Previously: Winners and losers among opticals from U.S. ban on ZTE sales (Apr. 16 2018)