GM picks new boss for Cadillac

General Motors (GM -0.2% ) selects Steve Carlisle to replace the departing Johan de Nysschen as the head of the Cadillac business.

Carlisle is currently the head of GM Canada.

"Looking forward, the world is changing rapidly, and, beginning with the launch of the new XT4, it is paramount that we capitalize immediately on the opportunities that arise from this rate of change. This move will further accelerate our efforts in that regard, " says GM president Dan Ammann.

Cadillac has been losing market share in the U.S. luxury segment over the last few years.