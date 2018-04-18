Lithium miner SQM says industry needs $10B-$12B investment over decade

The global lithium industry will need $10B-$12B of investment over the next decade to meet surging demand because of the anticipated boom in electric vehicles, says an executive at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +2.7% ).

Demand likely will grow by 600K-800K metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent over the next 10 years, according to SQM's senior commercial VP Daniel Jimenez.

SQM currently has annual lithium carbonate production capacity of 48K metric tons in Chile, which Jimenez says will expand to 70K tons by mid-2018 and to 100K tons in 2019.

SQM also has 6K metric tons of annual capacity for lithium hydroxide, used in high-nickel content batteries, which Jimenez says will more than double to 13.5K tons by this June.

Other potentially relevant tickers include ALB and FMC.