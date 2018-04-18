Eni says not leaving Rosneft venture despite Russia sanctions

Eni (E +1.5% ) has no plans to pull out of its joint venture with Russia’s Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) despite U.S. sanctions against Russia, says CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Eni's business with Rosneft is "strategic for the energy security of Italy,” the CEO says; the company buys nearly 21B cm/year of gas from Russia covering 29% of gas supplies to Italy.

Rosneft and Eni reportedly came up dry in a recent well drilled in the Black Sea, and Descalzi says the two companies now are looking further north and would move to drill wells in the Russian Barents Sea.