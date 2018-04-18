Time Warner's Bewkes: DOJ claims 'ridiculous,' 'make no sense'

Taking the stand in the landmark Justice Dept. trial over AT&T's (T -0.4% ) deal to buy out his company Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), CEO Jeff Bewkes minced no words when asked about the fundamentals of the government's case.

Asked about a claim that the combined company would be able to use blackout threats to demand more money for carriage of Turner networks, Bewkes says "I think it is ridiculous ... It is not how this works."

Time Warner would have a lot to lose in a long blackout that would be "catastrophic for us."

As for the DOJ's claim that AT&T/Time Warner could collude with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to undermine burgeoning over-the-top services like Sling TV and YouTube, that "makes no sense" -- it's in Turner's interest to be on those platforms, he says, and it also doesn't make sense that HBO would be restricted as a promotional tool: "We need to have as many subscribers as we can get."

The merger is in response to two "tectonic shifts," he says: new competition from Internet streaming and the growth of targeted digital advertising.

