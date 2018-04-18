Seadrill to seek closer ties with Schlumberger, oil service firms

Seadrill (SDRL +63.5% ) says it will seek to expand relations with Schlumberger (SLB +3.2% ) and other oilfield service companies, CEO Anton Dibowitz tells Reuters a day after winning approval for its restructuring plan from a U.S. bankruptcy court.

SDRL already is working with SLB in India to offer integrated services and may expand this to other locations and partners, the CEO says. although the company has no immediate consolidation plans.

“The confirmation is the most significant milestone in the process, and now we need to implement the plan over 60-90 days. Obviously, we would like to do it as fast as possible,” Dibowitz says.