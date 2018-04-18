GeoPark +8% on further extension of Tigana oil field in Colombia

Apr. 18, 2018 3:27 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)GPRKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GeoPark (GPRK +7.6%) spikes higher after saying its Norte 9 appraisal well is now in production following successful testing of the well in the Tigana oil field in the Llanos 34 exploration block in Colombia.
  • GPRK says the well extends the Tigana oil field to the northeastern limits of the Llanos 34 block; the well produced ~1,150 bbl/day of oil during initial testing, although additional production is needed to determine stabilized flow rates from the well.
  • GPRK owns a 45% working interest in the Llanos 34 block.
