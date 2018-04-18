Exxon considering investment in Algeria, Sonatrach chief says

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.1% ) is considering investing in Algeria for the first time, the head of Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach tells Reuters.

Sonatrach CEO Abdelmoumene Ould Kaddour says his company held three meetings in Algiers with XOM “and we are expecting to conclude with them soon.”

Algeria has struggled to attract foreign investment in recent years and has seen its oil and gas production stagnate, but a deal with XOM would provide a sign that the country is becoming “more attractive," Ould Kaddour says.

Reuters reported several weeks ago that Sonatrach was discussing offshore drilling opportunities with XOM, Anadarko Petroleum and Eni.