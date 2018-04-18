Raymond James: VMware more valuable with no reverse merger

VMware (NYSE:VMW) closed up 4.3% today after last night's report that Carl Icahn took a "medium"-sized stake in the software maker, potentially setting up another face-off with Michael Dell as his Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) considers a reverse merger.

VMW finished at $137.58, and that's close to Raymond James' target if the reverse merger goes through -- but shares may move closer to a stand-alone value of $159 with the growing probabilities that there will be no deal.

Icahn's stake is one factor against a deal, analyst Michael Turits says, and Dell may be leaning a bit against the merger now. He rates the deal's chances of occurring at 60%, with a 30% chance of the status quo, and a 10% chance of a Dell IPO including buy-in of VMW shares that would actually push VMW value to $165 in the future. (h/t Bloomberg)