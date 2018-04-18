AmEx up 2.5% after earnings beat

Q1 net income of $1.634B or $1.86 per share vs. $1.251B and $1.35 a year ago. Float down 5% Y/Y to 861M shares.

Card Member spending up 12%. Provisions up 35% to $775M thanks to portfolio growth an increase in write-off and delinquency rates.

Effective tax rate drops to 22% from 32% a year ago.

Guidance: Revenues are seen up at least 8% in 2018, with EPS to be at the high end of the $6.90-$7.30 range set in January.

Earnings call at 5 ET

