Buybacks a boost to EPS at SL Green

Q1 FFO of $157.7M or $1.66 per share vs. $165.9M and $1.57 a year ago. 3.9M shares repurchased so far this year at average price of $97 each.
To date under $1.5B buyback program, 12.3M shares have been repurchased at average price of $100.16 each.
Same-store cash NOI up 7.4% Y/Y; up 5.6% excluding lease termination income.
Occupancy of Manhattan same-store portfolio of 95.6%, up 20 basis points Y/Y; in suburban portfolio of 86.6%, down 60 basis points.
