Volume up 6% at Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) largely matches estimates with its Q1 report, battling through what it calls a quarter impacted by "extreme" weather and "unprecedented" demand.

"Despite these challenges, we delivered 6 percent more freight than last year, demonstrating once again the resiliency of our operating model and the commitment from our family of professional railroaders," notes Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel.

The company's volumes as measured by revenue ton-miles were up 6% during the period and carloads increased 4%.

CP's operating ratio was up 190 bps to 67.5% of revenue.

