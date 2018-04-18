Kinder Morgan hikes dividend; expects to meet 2018 DCF, EBITDA targets

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +2.6% after-hours following a mixed Q1 earnings report but a 60% higher quarterly dividend to $0.20/share from $0.125 previously.

“The board delivered on our commitment made in mid-2017" with the increased dividend, Chairman Richard Kinder says, adding that KMI still expects to internally fund all its growth capital "with some excess remaining" even with the increase.

For Q1, KMI says it achieved distributable cash flow of $0.56/share, up 4% Q/Q, resulting in $804M of excess DCF above the dividend.

KMI says its Natural Gas Pipelines segment performance for the quarter was 6% higher Y/Y, natural gas transport volumes rose 10% Y/Y, and terminals segment volumes across the network added 5%, or 11M barrels, Y/Y.

For 2018, KMI's budget is set to achieve DCF of $4.57B ($2.05/share) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion, and the company expects to meet or beat those targets.

KMI now forecasts to invest $2.3B in growth projects during 2018, up $100M from the budget, to be funded with internally generated cash flow without the need to access capital markets.

KMI also expects to meet or beat its budgeted leverage metric of a year-end net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~5.1x.