PTC beats and raises as subscription revenues jump

PTC topped expectations with its Q2 earnings as revenues grew nearly 10% and beat the high end of the company's guidance as well as Street expectations.

Recurring revenue rose more than 15%, driven by a big gain in subscription sales.

Deferred revenue, meanwhile, was up 43% Y/Y to $1.26B.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $112.9M (up 71.7%); Support, $126.7M (down 10.6%); Perpetual license, $22.8M (down 16.6%); Professional Services, $45.4M (up 0.6%).

For fiscal Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $310M-$315M (above consensus for $308.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.30-$0.34 (vs. an expected $0.33). For the full year, it's raising guidance, seeing revenues of $1.25B-$1.26B (above expectations for $1.24B) and EPS of $1.31-$1.41 (vs. consensus for $1.37).

Shares are down 2.2% after hours.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

