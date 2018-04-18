Alcoa +4% after beating Q1 earnings, raising 2018 EBITDA guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +4.1% after-hours as it beats Q1 earnings expectations and raises its forecast for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $3.5B-$3.7B from a previous outlook of $2.6B-$2.8B.

Alcoa forecasts a global deficit for both aluminum and alumina in 2018: Due to delays in projects to expand smelters in China, it expects the global aluminum deficit to grow to 600K-1M metric tons, up from last quarter's deficit estimate of 300K-700K metric tons, while global aluminum demand growth is projected at 4.25%-5.25%, and predicts a deficit of up to 1.1M metric tons for alumina after predicting a balanced market last quarter.

For Q1, Alcoa's $3.1B in revenue fell 3% Q/Q, largely due to decreased aluminum shipments and a decline in alumina prices, partially offset by increased shipments and favorable mix in alumina as well as higher aluminum prices.