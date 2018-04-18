Helios and Matheson Analytics announces share offering

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) discloses an underwritten public offering of shares.

The company says shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock are being offered as units as pat of the offering.

Helios says it may use the proceeds from the offering to increase its ownership stake in MoviePass, support the operations of MoviePass and MoviePass Ventures, pay amounts in connection with previously issued convertible notes, general corporate purposes or acquisitions.

Source: Press Release