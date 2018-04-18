Crown Castle tops metrics in Q1, issues healthy FFO guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) posted solid gains in Q1 earnings that reflected growth in financials and operating metrics.

Site rental revenues rose by 35% to $1.15B, driven in large part by acquisition contributions of $234M. Organic contribution was $47M.

Net income fell 4% to $114M as the company took $71M of losses on retiring long-term obligations.

Meanwhile, adjusted funds from operations was up 24% to $558M (beating an expected $485.8M) and EBITDA came in up 31% to $763M (beating an expected $753.1M).

For Q2, it's guiding to net income of $757M-$767M, EBITDA of $757M-$767M (vs. $765M consensus), and adjusted FFO of $539M-$549M (well above expected $485.8M). For the full year, it sees net income of $589M-$669M, EBITDA of $3.097B-$3.142B (above $3.09B expected) and AFFO of $2.255B-$2.3B (vs. consensus for $2.265B).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Press release