Literally defining "activist investor," Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) says it has never refused to share its financial statements with Shandong Sinobioway subsidiary Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd., owner of 26.91% of Sinovac's outstanding stock. It says it will deliver its 2017 financials to Sinobioway after its internal audit is completed.

Yesterday, the chairman of Sinovac Beijing, appointed by Sinobioway, and "dozens of unnamed individuals" apparently stormed into Sinovac's corporate headquarters and "limited the physical movements" of employees in an attempt to seize control of the company's financial documents, financial information systems, accounting seal, official seal and legal documents.

Sinovac said the rhubarb disrupted the production of its hepatitis A vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine when the power was cut, forcing it to stop production and destroy affected products.

Unruffled, Sinovac says, "Our Our Board of Directors and management will continue to take all appropriate actions to protect the interests of all our shareholders."