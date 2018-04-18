Fox, AMC Networks, Sky lead $75M round for streamer FuboTV

Fox (FOX, FOXA), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) have led a new $75M funding round for FuboTV, a growing over-the-top TV service focused on sports offerings.

That round, with the addition of new investor AMC, brings Fubo's total funding raises to $150M.

FuboTV's subscribership has more than doubled over the past couple of years, to more than 100,000; subscribers get 70-plus channels (including live programming from CBS, Fox and NBC) over the Internet for $45/month or more.

So far absent from the lineup: Disney's ABC and ESPN, and Time Warner networks like CNN and the Turner channels.

Sky and Fox had garnered a board seat each on FuboTV with a combined $12M investment in early 2016.