S&P, Nasdaq edge higher but IBM's loss weighs on Dow

Stocks finished mostly higher in a range-bound session, with the S&P 500 posting its third straight gain on the back of gains in industrial shares and continued strength in commodity prices.

IBM sank 7.5%, whacking 83 points off the Dow after reporting above consensus earnings and revenues but narrowing profit margins and issuing relatively conservative profit guidance.

The broader technology sector (-0.2%) edged lower, and the financial group fell 0.4% despite blowout Q1 results from Morgan Stanley, following a pattern of banks that have struggled after reporting upbeat Q1 results this week.

But energy stocks (+1.5%) surged as May WTI crude futures rallied 2.9% to $68.47/bbl, the best finish for a front-month contract since December 2014;, and have jumped 10% since April 6.

The industrials sector (+1%) also showed strength after United Continental and CSX reported strong Q1 results.

With 10% of S&P companies having reported Q1 results as of this morning, ~80% have beaten analyst earnings and sales expectations, a higher portion than the five-year average, according to FactSet.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 5 bps to 2.87% and the two-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.42%.