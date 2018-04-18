China Finance Online narrows losses and turns cash flow positive

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) hit positive net cash flow and narrowed its losses in fiscal Q4 results, though revenue slipped Y/Y.

Revenues of $13.6M fell from a year-ago $19.2M, but were up from Q3's $10.7M.

Loss from operations narrowed to $8M from $11.9M; net loss attributable to the company was $8.4M, vs. a year-ago loss of $12.8M.

Revenue breakout: Financial Services, $8.9M (down 44.4%); Financial Information and Advisory, $2.9M (up 23%); Advertising, $1.6M (up 129%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

