Shareholder letter: Amazon.com tops 100M Prime members

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has put a number to its Prime subscribership for the first time, and it's now over 100M members.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Jeff Bezos highlights the number among recent milestones hit by the company.

The marker comes 13 years after the company launched its Prime membership program.

"In 2017 Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide, and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year – both worldwide and in the U.S.," he writes.

"We expanded Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and introduced Business Prime Shipping in the U.S. and Germany. We keep making Prime shipping faster as well, with Prime Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery now in more than 8,000 cities and towns."

In other highlights, for the first time more than half the units sold on Amazon worldwide were from third-party sellers; 2017 was the best year yet for hardware sales with customers buying "tens of millions of Echo devices, and Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa were the best-selling products across all of Amazon"; Prime Video Direct got subscription video rights for more than 3,000 feature films; Amazon Music has "tens of millions" of paid customers, and Amazon Music Unlimited has doubled membership in six months and expanded to 30 new countries.