Report: Lions Gate in advanced talks to acquire 3 Arts

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) is in advanced talks to acquire management/production firm 3 Arts, Deadline Hollywood reports.

The company's looking at a purchase of 50% of 3 Arts with a five-year option to take the other 50%, in a deal that values the latter at $300M-$350M, according to the report.

The move would get Lions Gate closer to an acquisition goal of getting closer to the talent side of the business, particularly with 3 Arts' focus on comedy (a production slate including It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Silicon Valley, Insecure, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broad City, The Mindy Project and more).