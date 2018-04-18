Bloomberg: Qualcomm begins trimming jobs as part of cost cut pledge

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has begun cutting jobs as part of its promise to cut costs by $1B, Bloomberg reports.

The number of job cuts is large enough that QCOM will need to file a WARN notice with the state of California, which would mean the company was eliminating 50 or more employees within a 30-day period, according to the report.

QCOM pledged in January that it would implement steps to save $1B in annual expenses to improve earnings as part of its attempt to win investor support against Broadcom's hostile takeover bid.