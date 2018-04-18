SM Energy says Q1 production beats forecast on Midland Basin strength

SM Energy (SM +4.6% ) surges after saying Q1 total production of 10.14M boe exceeded the high end of company guidance, driven by better than expected performance from well completions in the Midland Basin.

SM says the company ramped up Midland operations during the quarter to nine rigs and five completions crews with "extremely impressive execution."

SM expects pending asset sales to reduce 2018 production volumes by 1.2M boe, and now sees FY 2018 production of 40.9M-44.9M boe from its earlier view of 42M-46M boe, averaging slightly more than 40% oil in the mix.