South Korean steelmaker POSCO (PKX +5.3% ) says CEO Kwon Oh-joon will step down before his term ends in 2020 in an attempt to get a younger person to run the company.

Kwon became CEO of Korea’s top steelmaker in 2014 and was re-appointed last March, and his term was set to end in March 2020; he will remain on the job until a new CEO is appointed.

PKX denies any link between Kwon’s resignation offer and the country's change of government last May.