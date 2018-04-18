Bio-Path +38.6% after presentatiom of prexigebersen data

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is up 38.6% postmarket after presenting pre-clinical data from studies supporting prexigebersen in treating solid tumors in gynecologic malignancies at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Data from a poster presented showed there was an 86% decrease in tumor burden and multinodular burden in the combination prexigebersen/paclitaxel group compared to control.

Also, no apparent toxicity with mice on combination therapy losing less weight than a paclitaxel-only group.

“Our research continues to suggest that prexigebersen-based combination therapy may offer an attractive method for targeting solid tumors and these findings establish the GRB2/GAB2 complex as an important target for prexigebersen," says CEO Peter Nielsen.