Nike's footwear chief latest exec to exit

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) chief of footwear is joining what is becoming a small parade of execs exiting the company.

Greg Thompson, the company's VP of footwear, left the company today after decades at Nike, the Portland Business Journal reports.

He's the fourth this week, following VP of Diversity and Inclusion Antoine Andrews on Monday as well as longtime employees Daniel Tawiah (VP of Global Digital Brand Marketing Innovation) and Vikrant Singh (senior brand director for Nike Basketball).

The string of departures is linked to an accelerating culture change at Nike after complaints of a "boys' club" environment.