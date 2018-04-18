WSJ: Procter & Gamble nears deal for vitamin maker Merck KGaA (updated)

Consumer giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is closing in on a deal to buy Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKKGY) Consumer Health division, which would add vitamins and supplements to the company's over-the-counter medicine business, WSJ reports.

The deal, one of Procter & Gamble's biggest in years, could reach $4B and be announced as soon as tomorrow.

Merck KGaA (not related to drugmaker Merck) generates about $1B in annual sales from a portfolio of 10 core brands including vitamins, women's supplements, cod liver oil and nasal decongestant.

Updated 12:38 a.m.: Procter & Gamble has confirmed the deal, paying €3.4B -- about $4.21B.