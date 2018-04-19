WSJ: Facebook launching effort to design its own chips

Taking a page from rivals Google and Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is launching a project to design its own custom chips that could be used in its own burgeoning consumer devices as well as by AI software and in data centers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That would give new consumer hardware more of Facebook's own stamp, from smart speakers to VR headsets.

Recent job listings call for engineers with experience building processors from scratch, WSJ notes -- including those for application-specific integrated circuits as well as for field programmable gate arrays that are used in large data centers.

The company last year promoted Andrew Bosworth, one of its top execs, to oversee hardware including the skunk-works Building 8 unit as well as Oculus VR and augmented/virtual reality.