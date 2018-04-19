China seeks more concessions from Qualcomm in NXP deal

Chinese regulators are seeking additional concessions from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) before approving the company's proposed purchase of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

China's Ministry of Commerce says it has discussed with QCOM "about how to reduce the negative impact on the market and has conducted market tests using the remedy plan from Qualcomm. An initial investigation shows Qualcomm’s plan can hardly solve relevant problems."

QCOM reportedly resubmitted its application earlier this week, effectively resetting a timetable for a decision and giving Chinese regulators another 180 days to review the deal.

The statement is China's first on the pending deal since Pres. Trump's tariff proposals; China is the last major government yet to grant approval.