Trump, Abe agree to more trade talks but fail to reach tariff exemption

Japan Prime Minister Abe and Pres. Trump remain at odds on major trade issues after concluding two days of meetings in Florida but agree to hold talks on “free, fair and reciprocal” trade, without specifying what that could mean.

But Trump made clear he has little interest in rejoining negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership unless there is “a deal I can’t refuse. But I like bilateral [agreements] better.”

Notably, Trump did not exempt Japan from recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs, as he did for other key U.S. allies and trading partners.

The two leaders appeared to present a more united front on North Korea, addressing Japan’s worry that Trump might press Kim Jong Un only on long-range missiles that could hit the U.S. and not the short- and medium-range missiles that pose a threat to Japan.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, DBJP, JPNL, HEWJ, JEQ, EWV, EZJ, JPXN, JPN, FJP, HJPX, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, FLJH, FLJP