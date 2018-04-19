Unilever unveils €6B share buyback plan, hikes dividend

Unilever (NYSE:UL) announces a new stock buyback program for as much as €6B ($7.4B) and raises its quarterly dividend by 8% to €0.3872/share from €0.3585.

UL says it is starting the buyback program to return the expected after-tax proceeds from the sale of its struggling spreads business last year.

Underlying sales, which strips out the impact of foreign exchange movements, rose 3.4% vs. 2.9% growth in the prior-year quarter and matching the company's expectations.

UL also says it believes shareholders will support its decision to change its corporate structure and have its main headquarters in the Netherlands.

Shares are ~2% lower in London trading.