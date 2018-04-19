Engine inspections ordered after Southwest explosion

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will order an inspection of some 220 jet engines after investigators determined that a broken fan blade touched off the engine explosion on Tuesday's Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight that shattered a window and killed a passenger.

The accident will enhance scrutiny of the CFM56-7B engine made by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), that is a mainstay of commercial aviation.

Southwest two years ago suffered a similar failure on another CFM56 engine, forcing the plane to land but not resulting in injuries.

The CFM56-7B version involved in Tuesday’s accident has been in service since 1997 and is used in more than 6,700 planes.