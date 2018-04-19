KBR acquires Carillion's Aspire Defence interests

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has completed the acquisition of Carillion's interests in Aspire Defence.

"This acquisition and our commitment to maintain the stability of the project strengthens KBR's long-standing relationship with the UK MOD as a core client," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "KBR has spent more than 12 years delivering this program to re-house soldiers into fit for purpose accommodation and working facilities."

"We look forward to continuing to provide market-leading construction and long-term maintenance services in support of the Army Basing Programme within the Project Allenby Connaught footprint and to provide base support services across Salisbury Plain and Aldershot garrisons," Bradie continued. "This project underpins our long term relationship with the MOD whether at the home base, providing deployed operational support or acting as an integrator of complex defense equipment and systems."

