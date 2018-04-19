Rally in commodities helps push stocks higher

Major global equity markets are mostly higher, helped by the continuing rally in commodity prices that have propped up the stocks of energy and mining companies.

Brent crude oil is up 0.5% at $73.84/bbl, crossing $74 for the first time in four years, aluminum is extending its recent torrid gains, prices for alumina touched an all-time high, and iron ore surged 5%.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region closed with gains, while European stocks are mostly higher but are trading in a very narrow range. The U.K.'s FTSE is outpacing the region, as the index is heavily weighted with miners and energy stocks.

U.S. stock index futures point to a roughly flat open, as investor focus remains on first quarter earnings.

