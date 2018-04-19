Starco Brands announces global partnership with Deutsch

Starco Brands (OTCQB:STCB) entered into a strategic partnership with Deutsch, a creative agency owned by Interpublic Group (IPG).

Deutsch will execute 360-degree marketing campaigns for Starco Brands’ roster of products from concept and ideation to production and execution.

“Deutsch is one of the top creative agencies in the world, and brings Starco Brands a wealth of expertise, creativity and resources impossible for us or our competition to replicate,” said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “We are fortunate to have a partner that has helped build some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Volkswagen, Target, Taco Bell, Dr Pepper, Zillow and Uber. Deutsch will inject its muscle into growing our brands, and as one of our shareholders, it will share in the rewards.”

